125 Oconee Pass

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great cul de sac lot in popular River Park. Fresh new paint and carpet. Move in ready home with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fence yard, master with 2 closets and super River Park amenities - fitness center, pool, several tennis courts, playground, walking trails. Lawn maintenance, garbage and amenities included in the rent. This one has a great driveway for the River Park subdivision. Just minutes to the new outlet mall, Woodstock city center, schools & more. Income must be 3 x monthly rent. MIN CREDIT SCORE 650