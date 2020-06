Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great location for this beautiful 2-story home in the heart of Woodstock! The Glens at Kingsgate subdivision is a swim/tennis community conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home features a spacious family room with fireplace, living room/dining room, bonus room makes for a great in-home office large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops/island, and fenced back yard.