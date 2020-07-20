All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

1156 Dunedin Trail

1156 Dunedin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Dunedin Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188
Kingsgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Living Room with gas log Fireplace & ceiling fan. Dining Room off Entry with Allure Vinyl floor.Kitchen and all appliances with Breakfast Area. The 1-car garage with auto opener and half bath round out the lower level. Upstairs is the generous Master suite with walk-in closet and bath with garden tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and convenient laundry room complete the upper level. Privacy fenced back yard with extended open patio. Community Swim/Tennis included in rent. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Dunedin Trail have any available units?
1156 Dunedin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Dunedin Trail have?
Some of 1156 Dunedin Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Dunedin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Dunedin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Dunedin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Dunedin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1156 Dunedin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Dunedin Trail offers parking.
Does 1156 Dunedin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Dunedin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Dunedin Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1156 Dunedin Trail has a pool.
Does 1156 Dunedin Trail have accessible units?
No, 1156 Dunedin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Dunedin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Dunedin Trail has units with dishwashers.
