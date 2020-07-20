1156 Dunedin Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Living Room with gas log Fireplace & ceiling fan. Dining Room off Entry with Allure Vinyl floor.Kitchen and all appliances with Breakfast Area. The 1-car garage with auto opener and half bath round out the lower level. Upstairs is the generous Master suite with walk-in closet and bath with garden tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and convenient laundry room complete the upper level. Privacy fenced back yard with extended open patio. Community Swim/Tennis included in rent. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.