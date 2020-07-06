103 Robinhood Drive

Amenities

Walking distance to downtown Woodstock! Enjoy historic downtown Woodstock with its restaurants, locally-owned shops, independent bookstore, spas, salons, cultural arts village, MadLife Stage and Studios and more. You will love this endearing and recently renovated bungalow with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom. The kitchen is amazing! Kitchen/den/dining open-concept. Rocking-chair front porch and covered deck overlooking the large backyard to play or throw a ball. This is not to be missed and a must-see!