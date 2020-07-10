All apartments in Woodstock
1022 Washington Avenue

1022 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Washington Avenue, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rentals like this don't come along often! Beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard. Fresh paint, premium granite countertops, custom solid wood cabinets, LVP flooring, new carpet,epoxy garage floors & much more! Location, location, location! Near shopping, downtown Woodstock, 575 & Hwy 92 for easy commute. A must see! Owner requires a minimum of 650 credit score and 3 times rent in verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1022 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1022 Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1022 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1022 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1022 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1022 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

