1022 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rentals like this don't come along often! Beautiful renovation that would rival HGTV! Flowing open plan w lots of entertaining space & chef's kitchen will wow guests! Beautiful Sunroom overlooking large level backyard. Fresh paint, premium granite countertops, custom solid wood cabinets, LVP flooring, new carpet,epoxy garage floors & much more! Location, location, location! Near shopping, downtown Woodstock, 575 & Hwy 92 for easy commute. A must see! Owner requires a minimum of 650 credit score and 3 times rent in verifiable income.