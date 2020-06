Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This spacious townhouse is in a quiet, well maintained community, minutes away from Downtown Woodstock. It offers plenty of room for entertaining and even additional office space. The modern kitchen is beautiful, with black appliances and granite counter tops. You can't find a more convenient Cherokee location near interstates, retail stores, parks, schools and churches.