Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floor plan, spacious, and naturally well-lit.

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Vinings with three large decks and 2 car garage.

Located in a quiet neighborhood in downtown historic Vinings. Short walk to shops and dining, near SunTrust Park!

Available September 1!

$1800.00/mo, $1800.00 security deposit. Pets OK with an additional one time $500.00 fee.

Call Brian at (404) 585-0253 or email 3828tov@gmail.com.