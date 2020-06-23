All apartments in Vinings
3426 Triview Square

3426 Triview Sq · No Longer Available
Location

3426 Triview Sq, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant Townhome in convenient Vinings/Cumberland location, close to everything yet a very private community. Large Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, spacious Open Kitchen w/Cherry Cabinets, Granite, and Island. Large Entertaining Deck off Kitchen and Dining area. Oversized Master Bedroom, Walk-in Closet and master bath has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Jetted tub. Lower level features a Full Bedroom and Full Bath that would also be a great den or office. Plenty of closet and storage space on all floors. Plantation shutters throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Triview Square have any available units?
3426 Triview Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3426 Triview Square have?
Some of 3426 Triview Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Triview Square currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Triview Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Triview Square pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Triview Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3426 Triview Square offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Triview Square offers parking.
Does 3426 Triview Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Triview Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Triview Square have a pool?
No, 3426 Triview Square does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Triview Square have accessible units?
No, 3426 Triview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Triview Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 Triview Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Triview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 Triview Square does not have units with air conditioning.
