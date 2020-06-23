3426 Triview Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Elegant Townhome in convenient Vinings/Cumberland location, close to everything yet a very private community. Large Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, spacious Open Kitchen w/Cherry Cabinets, Granite, and Island. Large Entertaining Deck off Kitchen and Dining area. Oversized Master Bedroom, Walk-in Closet and master bath has Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Jetted tub. Lower level features a Full Bedroom and Full Bath that would also be a great den or office. Plenty of closet and storage space on all floors. Plantation shutters throughout.