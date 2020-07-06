3160 Seven Pines Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court volleyball court

Come Look and Lease this move-in ready condo nestled in the Heart of Vinings just off Paces Ferry Rd. This freshly painted condo with gleaming floors is available for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located to Hwy 285, 1-75, Cobb/Galleria, Cumberland Mall, The Battery/Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Home Depot HQ, dining and shopping galore! Located in Vinings View, a desirable Vinings community condo comes with access to amenities which include: gym, clubhouse with pool, tennis and volleyball court, picnic area with grill and walking trails. Plenty of open guest parking available. Water, Trash and Sewer included.