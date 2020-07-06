All apartments in Vinings
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3160 Seven Pines Ct

3160 Seven Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Come Look and Lease this move-in ready condo nestled in the Heart of Vinings just off Paces Ferry Rd. This freshly painted condo with gleaming floors is available for immediate occupancy. Conveniently located to Hwy 285, 1-75, Cobb/Galleria, Cumberland Mall, The Battery/Braves Stadium/Suntrust Park, Home Depot HQ, dining and shopping galore! Located in Vinings View, a desirable Vinings community condo comes with access to amenities which include: gym, clubhouse with pool, tennis and volleyball court, picnic area with grill and walking trails. Plenty of open guest parking available. Water, Trash and Sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have any available units?
3160 Seven Pines Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have?
Some of 3160 Seven Pines Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Seven Pines Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Seven Pines Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Seven Pines Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Seven Pines Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Seven Pines Ct offers parking.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 Seven Pines Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3160 Seven Pines Ct has a pool.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have accessible units?
No, 3160 Seven Pines Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Seven Pines Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 Seven Pines Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 Seven Pines Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

