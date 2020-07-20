All apartments in Vinings
2849 Loftview Square

2849 Loftview Sq · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Loftview Sq, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Vinings townhome! Spacious 2 bedroom end unit town home plus large office/library nestled on the north end of Vinings inside the perimeter. The floor plan invites an abundance of natural light, & the over sized deck provides outdoor living without the hassle of maintaining a yard. Large great room with fireplace works with over-sized furniture, & is open to the kitchen. Two master suites on the top level in a split bedroom layout offer great flexibility, ample closet space, & privacy. Office on lower level could easily be 3rd bedroom. 2 car attached garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Loftview Square have any available units?
2849 Loftview Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2849 Loftview Square have?
Some of 2849 Loftview Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 Loftview Square currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Loftview Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Loftview Square pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Loftview Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2849 Loftview Square offer parking?
Yes, 2849 Loftview Square offers parking.
Does 2849 Loftview Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 Loftview Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Loftview Square have a pool?
No, 2849 Loftview Square does not have a pool.
Does 2849 Loftview Square have accessible units?
No, 2849 Loftview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Loftview Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 Loftview Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 Loftview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 2849 Loftview Square does not have units with air conditioning.
