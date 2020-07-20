2849 Loftview Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Vinings townhome! Spacious 2 bedroom end unit town home plus large office/library nestled on the north end of Vinings inside the perimeter. The floor plan invites an abundance of natural light, & the over sized deck provides outdoor living without the hassle of maintaining a yard. Large great room with fireplace works with over-sized furniture, & is open to the kitchen. Two master suites on the top level in a split bedroom layout offer great flexibility, ample closet space, & privacy. Office on lower level could easily be 3rd bedroom. 2 car attached garage with storage.