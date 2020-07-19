2321 Longcourt Way

Amenities

Have you walked in a Townhome with a TWO story family room? This townhome has one! Come check out this beautiful multi level townhome with all bedrooms on upper levels located in Atlanta/Vinings area in a gated swim/tennis community, with easy access to highways, downtown Atlanta, shopping and restaurants. This home comes with huge walk in closets, large master suite with a sitting area, master bath with a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. Full bathrooms in all bedrooms, sunlight filled family room with a gas fireplace, open kitchen with a breakfast bar, bonus room and separate dining room. Bring your family home for holidays! Investors this can be used as a rental. Inquire about short term rental by email