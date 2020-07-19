All apartments in Vinings
Find more places like 2321 Longcourt Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vinings, GA
/
2321 Longcourt Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2321 Longcourt Way

2321 Longcourt Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vinings
See all
Downtown Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2321 Longcourt Way SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Downtown Cumberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Have you walked in a Townhome with a TWO story family room? This townhome has one! Come check out this beautiful multi level townhome with all bedrooms on upper levels located in Atlanta/Vinings area in a gated swim/tennis community, with easy access to highways, downtown Atlanta, shopping and restaurants. This home comes with huge walk in closets, large master suite with a sitting area, master bath with a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. Full bathrooms in all bedrooms, sunlight filled family room with a gas fireplace, open kitchen with a breakfast bar, bonus room and separate dining room. Bring your family home for holidays! Investors this can be used as a rental. Inquire about short term rental by email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Longcourt Way have any available units?
2321 Longcourt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2321 Longcourt Way have?
Some of 2321 Longcourt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Longcourt Way currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Longcourt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Longcourt Way pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Longcourt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Longcourt Way offers parking.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Longcourt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Longcourt Way has a pool.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way have accessible units?
No, 2321 Longcourt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Longcourt Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Longcourt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Longcourt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Vinings 1 BedroomsVinings 2 Bedrooms
Vinings Apartments with GymsVinings Apartments with Pools
Vinings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College