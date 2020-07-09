4006 Donegal Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One level traditional home on quiet street in Tucker. Sloped lot includes partial basement with 2 finished rooms and 2 storage rooms and rear entry.

Hardwood floors throughout main level which includes living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, family room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Central air and heat + ceiling fans in 5 rooms. Private rear patio. Double garage and large, private, wooded and sloping backyard. Close to Tucker High School and Main Street Tucker. Easy access to I-85 and I -285. Available now. No pets.