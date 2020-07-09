All apartments in Tucker
4006 Donegal Court
4006 Donegal Court

4006 Donegal Court · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Donegal Court, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One level traditional home on quiet street in Tucker. Sloped lot includes partial basement with 2 finished rooms and 2 storage rooms and rear entry.
Hardwood floors throughout main level which includes living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry room, family room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Central air and heat + ceiling fans in 5 rooms. Private rear patio. Double garage and large, private, wooded and sloping backyard. Close to Tucker High School and Main Street Tucker. Easy access to I-85 and I -285. Available now. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Donegal Court have any available units?
4006 Donegal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Donegal Court have?
Some of 4006 Donegal Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Donegal Court currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Donegal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Donegal Court pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Donegal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4006 Donegal Court offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Donegal Court offers parking.
Does 4006 Donegal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Donegal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Donegal Court have a pool?
No, 4006 Donegal Court does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Donegal Court have accessible units?
No, 4006 Donegal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Donegal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Donegal Court has units with dishwashers.

