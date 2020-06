Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Close to Mercer University, I-85 and I-285 for easy commuting! This Attractive Home is located in a Quiet, Small Community and offers lots of living space with a Large Master Bedroom on the Main Level. The Bright, Open Floorplan has Hardwood Floors in the Great Room and Mexican Tile in the Large Kitchen. There are 3 Large Bedrooms on the Upper Level with Walk-in Closets. All the Bedrooms are carpeted. The Upper Bath has a Skylight.