3457 Alcan Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch with inlaw suite! This Fabulous home has the perfect sharing plan: Updated 3/2 ranch with terrace apartment w/ sep. entrance. Open floor with hardwood floors, updated tile and large, energy-efficient thermal windows for lots of natural light & newer HVAC for low utility bills. Kitchen has Silestone counters, newer appliances & pantry. Beautiful hall bath recently renovated; master bath w/ shower. Double carport is gated plus fenced backyard, garden area & parking pad. Terrace level w/ laundry & storage, rec room plus full INLAW SUITE w/ kitchen. Great Montreal Park neighborhood. Agents: Owner prefers 24-month lease; 12-months minimum. Pets wecome: must be spayed or neutered - no puppies or aggressive breeds.