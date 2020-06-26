All apartments in Tucker
3457 Alcan Way

Location

3457 Alcan Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch with inlaw suite! This Fabulous home has the perfect sharing plan: Updated 3/2 ranch with terrace apartment w/ sep. entrance. Open floor with hardwood floors, updated tile and large, energy-efficient thermal windows for lots of natural light & newer HVAC for low utility bills. Kitchen has Silestone counters, newer appliances & pantry. Beautiful hall bath recently renovated; master bath w/ shower. Double carport is gated plus fenced backyard, garden area & parking pad. Terrace level w/ laundry & storage, rec room plus full INLAW SUITE w/ kitchen. Great Montreal Park neighborhood. Agents: Owner prefers 24-month lease; 12-months minimum. Pets wecome: must be spayed or neutered - no puppies or aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 Alcan Way have any available units?
3457 Alcan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3457 Alcan Way have?
Some of 3457 Alcan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3457 Alcan Way currently offering any rent specials?
3457 Alcan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 Alcan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3457 Alcan Way is pet friendly.
Does 3457 Alcan Way offer parking?
Yes, 3457 Alcan Way offers parking.
Does 3457 Alcan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3457 Alcan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 Alcan Way have a pool?
No, 3457 Alcan Way does not have a pool.
Does 3457 Alcan Way have accessible units?
No, 3457 Alcan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 Alcan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3457 Alcan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
