Tucker, GA
3120 Rockaway Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:22 PM

3120 Rockaway Road

3120 Rockaway Road · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Rockaway Road, Tucker, GA 30341

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come make this peaceful, beautiful house your home! Wooded 3/4 acre lot with a creek in the back yard with adorable bridge to pass over. Relax with coffee on your screened-in back porch. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout. Open kitchen has updated granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry. Get cozy next to the fireplace in the large living room. Potential Master on main with massive closet and gorgeous full bath. Large spacious bedrooms upstairs all with ample storage. Finally, an attached, secured apartment for additional living space. Call Trish (or text for fastest response) 404-400-6197 for details or to schedule a tour! Move in ready August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Rockaway Road have any available units?
3120 Rockaway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Rockaway Road have?
Some of 3120 Rockaway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Rockaway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Rockaway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Rockaway Road pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3120 Rockaway Road offer parking?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Rockaway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Rockaway Road have a pool?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Rockaway Road have accessible units?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Rockaway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Rockaway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
