3120 Rockaway Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Come make this peaceful, beautiful house your home! Wooded 3/4 acre lot with a creek in the back yard with adorable bridge to pass over. Relax with coffee on your screened-in back porch. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout. Open kitchen has updated granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry. Get cozy next to the fireplace in the large living room. Potential Master on main with massive closet and gorgeous full bath. Large spacious bedrooms upstairs all with ample storage. Finally, an attached, secured apartment for additional living space. Call Trish (or text for fastest response) 404-400-6197 for details or to schedule a tour! Move in ready August 1st.