All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2632 Sandpiper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2632 Sandpiper Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:49 AM

2632 Sandpiper Dr

2632 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2632 Sandpiper Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The brick ranch has had recent fresh paint and new carpeting. Pride of ownership shows in this expansive ranch. There is a game room that opens to a large sum with views of a private fenced back yard. You will also find a family room, living room and keeping room. Off the game room is a full bath for a total of three full baths. The daylight basement is light and bright with a shop area. The two car garage is kitchen level. If you need four bedrooms, the floor plan can easily be adapted. Walk to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have any available units?
2632 Sandpiper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 2632 Sandpiper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Sandpiper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Sandpiper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Sandpiper Dr offers parking.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have a pool?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have accessible units?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Sandpiper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Sandpiper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College