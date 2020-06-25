2632 Sandpiper Dr

Amenities

garage game room carpet

The brick ranch has had recent fresh paint and new carpeting. Pride of ownership shows in this expansive ranch. There is a game room that opens to a large sum with views of a private fenced back yard. You will also find a family room, living room and keeping room. Off the game room is a full bath for a total of three full baths. The daylight basement is light and bright with a shop area. The two car garage is kitchen level. If you need four bedrooms, the floor plan can easily be adapted. Walk to shopping and restaurants.