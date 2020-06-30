2555 Presidents Walk

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a beautiful all brick single family home in a private community. This home is a 2 bedroom could easily be used as 3 bedroom. This home is located near highways and tons of shopping centers. This home also features; 2 and a half baths; large deck; driveway; fire place; central air; washer and dryer hook-up and much more! This home will have new updates completed by 3/15/20. The asking price is $1650 and a security deposit of $2000 is required. No credit check required!