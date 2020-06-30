All apartments in Tucker
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

2555 Presidents Walk

2555 Presidents Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Presidents Walk, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a beautiful all brick single family home in a private community. This home is a 2 bedroom could easily be used as 3 bedroom. This home is located near highways and tons of shopping centers. This home also features; 2 and a half baths; large deck; driveway; fire place; central air; washer and dryer hook-up and much more! This home will have new updates completed by 3/15/20. The asking price is $1650 and a security deposit of $2000 is required. No credit check required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Presidents Walk have any available units?
2555 Presidents Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Presidents Walk have?
Some of 2555 Presidents Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Presidents Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Presidents Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Presidents Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Presidents Walk is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Presidents Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Presidents Walk offers parking.
Does 2555 Presidents Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Presidents Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Presidents Walk have a pool?
No, 2555 Presidents Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Presidents Walk have accessible units?
No, 2555 Presidents Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Presidents Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Presidents Walk has units with dishwashers.

