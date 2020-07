Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice updated townhome in Gated community. Great place to call home. 3 bedrooms up and 1 on lower level (perfect for bedroom, office, playroom . . . what is your need? Extremely well managed development. Pristine grounds (great view from the back deck). New appliances. Professionally managed. And yes, walking to shopping (less than 1/4 mile away!) Great for young couple or family. Friendly neighbors.