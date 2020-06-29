All apartments in Tucker
1905 Idlewood Road

1905 Idlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Idlewood Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Traditional ranch in a great Tucker neighborhood. This home features hardwoods and tile flooring and tons of windows for lots of natural light. Relax in the separate living room with cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen and separate dining room are perfect for entertaining as is the bonus room makes a great game room with wet bar! Enjoy the large back deck overlooking the private and level backyard. The entire yard is approximately 3/4th of an acre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Idlewood Road have any available units?
1905 Idlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Idlewood Road have?
Some of 1905 Idlewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Idlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Idlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Idlewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Idlewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1905 Idlewood Road offer parking?
No, 1905 Idlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Idlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Idlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Idlewood Road have a pool?
No, 1905 Idlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Idlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 1905 Idlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Idlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Idlewood Road has units with dishwashers.

