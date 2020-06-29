1905 Idlewood Road

Traditional ranch in a great Tucker neighborhood. This home features hardwoods and tile flooring and tons of windows for lots of natural light. Relax in the separate living room with cozy fireplace. The spacious kitchen and separate dining room are perfect for entertaining as is the bonus room makes a great game room with wet bar! Enjoy the large back deck overlooking the private and level backyard. The entire yard is approximately 3/4th of an acre!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
