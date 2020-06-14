Apartment List
/
GA
/
buford
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Buford, GA with garage

Buford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Ln
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
***No More calls, text or emails Please!!!!! Owner will make a decision on Tuesday. Stately, well maintained home near mall of georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3338 Woodward Down Trail
3338 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
3074 sqft
For more information, contact Jinjin Kadle at (404) 960-0058. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729941 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3538 Clarecastle Drive
3538 Clarecastle Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2570 sqft
TWO STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, ISLAND WITH GRANITE CTOPS. OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM W/COZY STONE MASONRY WOOD BURNING FP. 9" CEILING ON MAIN. LARGE VAULTED MASTER SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. VAULTED CEILING IN ALL BEDROOMS.

1 of 38

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1735 Pheasant Run
1735 Pheasant Run, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
This delightful home located in Lawrenceville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Drive down the tree-lined street, past the large front yard, mixed material exterior, and into the two-car attached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3020 Northcliff Drive
3020 Northcliff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
3020 Northcliff Drive Available 06/22/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath in Suwanee - Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom2 Bath, Split Bedroom Plan Kitchen Appliances Included 2 Story Vaulted Living Room & Entrance Sought-After Neighborhood, Right off of
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Buford, GA

Buford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Buford 1 BedroomsBuford 2 BedroomsBuford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuford 3 BedroomsBuford Apartments with Balcony
Buford Apartments with GarageBuford Apartments with GymBuford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Buford Apartments with ParkingBuford Apartments with PoolBuford Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALilburn, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University