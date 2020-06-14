Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA with garage

Flowery Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Results within 1 mile of Flowery Branch

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2330 sqft
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5876 Apple Grove Road
5876 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2369 sqft
Like new, move-in ready rental in sought after Willow Leaf community. Upgrades include hardwoods and coffered ceilings in spacious, open floor plan on main. Kitchen features island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Ln
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
***No More calls, text or emails Please!!!!! Owner will make a decision on Tuesday. Stately, well maintained home near mall of georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2023 Stancil Point Drive
2023 Stancil Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2312 sqft
Hamilton Mill Area! Sought After Mill Creek HS! Four Side Brick Home with 3BDRMS/ 3.5 BATH, Master Suite/Bedroom on the main floor. Gourment kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors on Main Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3545 Reed Mill Dr
3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4452 sqft
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.

1 of 51

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.

1 of 38

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.

1 of 40

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace. Two to three bedrooms on main and huge master suite upstairs. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flowery Branch, GA

Flowery Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

