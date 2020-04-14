Amazingly well maintained brick front home in North Gwinnett HS! Harwood floor throughout the house. Open floor plan on main. Two story high ceiling in family room. Tons of natural lights. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms. Over sized Master BR features sitting area. Upstair AC unit is only one year old. Screened porch in backyard. This home won't last long. Come and see it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 975 Landover Crossing have any available units?
975 Landover Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Landover Crossing have?
Some of 975 Landover Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Landover Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
975 Landover Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.