975 Landover Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Amazingly well maintained brick front home in North Gwinnett HS! Harwood floor throughout the house. Open floor plan on main. Two story high ceiling in family room. Tons of natural lights. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms. Over sized Master BR features sitting area. Upstair AC unit is only one year old. Screened porch in backyard. This home won't last long. Come and see it!