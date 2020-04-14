All apartments in Suwanee
975 Landover Crossing

975 Landover Xing
Location

975 Landover Xing, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazingly well maintained brick front home in North Gwinnett HS! Harwood floor throughout the house. Open floor plan on main. Two story high ceiling in family room. Tons of natural lights. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms. Over sized Master BR features sitting area. Upstair AC unit is only one year old. Screened porch in backyard. This home won't last long. Come and see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Landover Crossing have any available units?
975 Landover Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Landover Crossing have?
Some of 975 Landover Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Landover Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
975 Landover Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Landover Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 975 Landover Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 975 Landover Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 975 Landover Crossing offers parking.
Does 975 Landover Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 Landover Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Landover Crossing have a pool?
No, 975 Landover Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 975 Landover Crossing have accessible units?
No, 975 Landover Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Landover Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 Landover Crossing has units with dishwashers.
