All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 686 Village Manor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
686 Village Manor Place
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

686 Village Manor Place

686 Village Manor Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

686 Village Manor Place, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
READY NOW! 5 Bedroom home in popular Village Grove! Bedroom & Full Bathroom on main! Formal living, sep dining rm, & 2 story living rm w/ built-ins. Kitchen w/ SS Apps, granite, island, gas cooking, & built in desk area. Large stone patio off back & fenced backyard! Second level features an oversized master suite w/ two vanities, & sep tub/shower. Three additional bedrooms & two baths. Washer/Dryer! Attic storage off master & huge storage add-on off back of home. AWARD winning schools, Near 85. Active SWIM/TENNIS community! Pets-case by case, deposit will vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Village Manor Place have any available units?
686 Village Manor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 686 Village Manor Place have?
Some of 686 Village Manor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Village Manor Place currently offering any rent specials?
686 Village Manor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Village Manor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 Village Manor Place is pet friendly.
Does 686 Village Manor Place offer parking?
Yes, 686 Village Manor Place offers parking.
Does 686 Village Manor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 686 Village Manor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Village Manor Place have a pool?
Yes, 686 Village Manor Place has a pool.
Does 686 Village Manor Place have accessible units?
No, 686 Village Manor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Village Manor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 686 Village Manor Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University