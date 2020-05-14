686 Village Manor Place

Amenities

READY NOW! 5 Bedroom home in popular Village Grove! Bedroom & Full Bathroom on main! Formal living, sep dining rm, & 2 story living rm w/ built-ins. Kitchen w/ SS Apps, granite, island, gas cooking, & built in desk area. Large stone patio off back & fenced backyard! Second level features an oversized master suite w/ two vanities, & sep tub/shower. Three additional bedrooms & two baths. Washer/Dryer! Attic storage off master & huge storage add-on off back of home. AWARD winning schools, Near 85. Active SWIM/TENNIS community! Pets-case by case, deposit will vary.