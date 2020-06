Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace

Lease Pending.....



PARK IS VERY NEAR THE COMMUNITY, Top North Gwinnett Schools...Beautiful Home in Gated Community! Meticulously maintained Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen opens to Huge Family Room view, Master on Main, LARGER THAN THE PICTURES...Entire main, stairs & loft are upgrade hardwood...Swim & Tennis, unfinished Basement TRASH PICK UP AND THE EXTERIOR LAWN CARE INCLUDED WITH THE MONTHLY RENT, IRRIGATION SYSTEM.