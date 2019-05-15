All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard

4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great rooms with high ceilings. A separate living room and a separate dining room. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closet.
Spacious and beautiful house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a separate living room. 2 car garages. Large master bedroom on main, other bedrooms is separate on the second floor. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors. Granite top in kitchen and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Maintained well with almost new roof and paint. Great backcourt. Swimming pool and tennis yard are accessible. Elem: Roberts, Middle: North Gwinnett, High: North Gwinnett.
The self-tour lockbox is on the right side of the garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have any available units?
4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have?
Some of 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
