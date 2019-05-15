4220 Ruby Forest Boulevard

Amenities

Great rooms with high ceilings. A separate living room and a separate dining room. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closet.

Spacious and beautiful house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a separate living room. 2 car garages. Large master bedroom on main, other bedrooms is separate on the second floor. Two-story foyer with hardwood floors. Granite top in kitchen and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Maintained well with almost new roof and paint. Great backcourt. Swimming pool and tennis yard are accessible. Elem: Roberts, Middle: North Gwinnett, High: North Gwinnett.

The self-tour lockbox is on the right side of the garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.