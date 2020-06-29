409 Privet Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in swim community close to shopping and restaurants. Open concept main floor with hardwoods, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Office on main level can be used as a 4th bedroom. Spacious, covered front porch. Master boasts lots of natural light with doors to the owner's private balcony. Trey ceiling in the master bedroom flows into the vaulted master bath. Yard maintenance included in rent. Rear entry 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Close to interstate 85 for easy commute.