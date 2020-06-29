All apartments in Suwanee
409 Privet Circle
409 Privet Circle

409 Privet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

409 Privet Circle, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in swim community close to shopping and restaurants. Open concept main floor with hardwoods, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Office on main level can be used as a 4th bedroom. Spacious, covered front porch. Master boasts lots of natural light with doors to the owner's private balcony. Trey ceiling in the master bedroom flows into the vaulted master bath. Yard maintenance included in rent. Rear entry 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Close to interstate 85 for easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Privet Circle have any available units?
409 Privet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Privet Circle have?
Some of 409 Privet Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Privet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
409 Privet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Privet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 409 Privet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 409 Privet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 409 Privet Circle offers parking.
Does 409 Privet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Privet Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Privet Circle have a pool?
Yes, 409 Privet Circle has a pool.
Does 409 Privet Circle have accessible units?
No, 409 Privet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Privet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Privet Circle has units with dishwashers.
