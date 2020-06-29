408 Privet Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Suwanee! North Gwinnett H.S District!! Minutes away from I-85, shopping,and restaurants. Double porch in front. Rear entry garage. Master on main with extra large walk-in closet. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, rear entry. Huge bonus room upstairs with hardwood floors that opens into a generous balcony. This home has hardwood floors on the main level, stairs, landing, upstairs hallway and Bonus room. Tiled bathroom floors and a gracious front porch. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Lawn care is included with the rent. Brand new paint throughout!!