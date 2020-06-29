All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

408 Privet Circle

408 Privet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

408 Privet Circle, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Suwanee! North Gwinnett H.S District!! Minutes away from I-85, shopping,and restaurants. Double porch in front. Rear entry garage. Master on main with extra large walk-in closet. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, rear entry. Huge bonus room upstairs with hardwood floors that opens into a generous balcony. This home has hardwood floors on the main level, stairs, landing, upstairs hallway and Bonus room. Tiled bathroom floors and a gracious front porch. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Lawn care is included with the rent. Brand new paint throughout!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Privet Circle have any available units?
408 Privet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Privet Circle have?
Some of 408 Privet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Privet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
408 Privet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Privet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 408 Privet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 408 Privet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 408 Privet Circle offers parking.
Does 408 Privet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Privet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Privet Circle have a pool?
No, 408 Privet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 408 Privet Circle have accessible units?
No, 408 Privet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Privet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Privet Circle has units with dishwashers.

