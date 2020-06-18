3864 Park Castle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Craftsman Style home on quiet cul-de-sac. 4 Bedroom 2 Full baths and one half bathroom.Walk into the 2 story foyer with hardwood floors and to the right you will see beautiful french doors leading to the main floor office. The kitchen has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, small island, large pantry and built in microwave. New fridge installed July 2019. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and great sitting area! 3 CAR GARAGE.Fresh Paint inside,NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, NEW CARPET WALL TO WALL, NEW BATHROOMS.