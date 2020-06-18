All apartments in Suwanee
Suwanee, GA
3864 Park Castle Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:30 AM

3864 Park Castle Court

3864 Park Castle Court · No Longer Available
Suwanee
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1,300
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,400
Location

3864 Park Castle Court, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Craftsman Style home on quiet cul-de-sac. 4 Bedroom 2 Full baths and one half bathroom.Walk into the 2 story foyer with hardwood floors and to the right you will see beautiful french doors leading to the main floor office. The kitchen has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, small island, large pantry and built in microwave. New fridge installed July 2019. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan and great sitting area! 3 CAR GARAGE.Fresh Paint inside,NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, NEW CARPET WALL TO WALL, NEW BATHROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 Park Castle Court have any available units?
3864 Park Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 Park Castle Court have?
Some of 3864 Park Castle Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 Park Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
3864 Park Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 Park Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 3864 Park Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3864 Park Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 3864 Park Castle Court offers parking.
Does 3864 Park Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3864 Park Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 Park Castle Court have a pool?
No, 3864 Park Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 3864 Park Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 3864 Park Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 Park Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 Park Castle Court has units with dishwashers.
