Suwanee, GA
3363 Willow Glen Trail
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

3363 Willow Glen Trail

3363 Willow Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3363 Willow Glen Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
For more information, contact Kevin Chan at (678) 200-9888. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6595804 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome Home! This beautiful maintained home in award winning community in Suwanee has it all. Front porch for rocking, gourmet kit w/high end granite c'tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appls, rich hardwoods throuhgout main and upstairs hallway. Guest suite w/bath on main, formal dining & library, famrm w/fp, & big fenced bkyd. Loft/media rm upstairs, stunning master spa suite w.french door & trey ceilings, 2 BRs w/Jack&Jill, 3rd BR w/ensuite bath. Popular McFinnis Reserve offers thractrive swim tennis club lifestyle & direct access to the Suwanee Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

