314 Barbados Lane
314 Barbados Lane

314 Barbados Ln · No Longer Available
Location

314 Barbados Ln, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
314 Barbados Lane Available 02/15/19 COMING SOON! Beautifully Designed Suwanee Townhome w/ All Amenities! - Beautiful And Spacious Three Bedroom Town-home In Three Bridges, Large Open Floor plan, Many Extras Including Private Enclosed Brick Patio. Dining Room w/ Built-in Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and Breakfast Bar, Lawn Care & Neighborhood Amenities Included. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL AS THIS PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. We do not advertise through Craigs List.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

