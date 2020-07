191 Avonlea Park Place Northeast

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private basement apartment in a great community. Private backdoor entrance for you to use. Fenced in back yard. Assigned parking. Newly updated. Great place for someone looking for a quiet private apartment in Suwanee. Utilities are split 70/30 with other tenant. This unit pays 30%,

- No Pets

- No Smokers

