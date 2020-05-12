4488 Dunblane Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

This charming 3BR/3.5BA townhome is what you are looking for! Nestled in the gated swim/tennis community of Hadley Township. OPEN floor plan with natural lighting. Many upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, island with sitting, view to the breakfast area, and family room with fire place. Finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Free lawn maintenance! Top rated schools! This home won't last long so call today! Dogs up to 20 pounds only. To Schedule a showing, please call 678-846-6811