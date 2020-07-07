All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

268 Brookcliff Dr

268 Brookcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

268 Brookcliff Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Clean, well maintained Open concept ranch plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom in a great swim/tennis community! The kitchen features solid surface counter-tops, gas range and breakfast area overlooking the fireside family room and french doors to the private backyard and patio. Expansive Owner's suite with separate shower, tub and nice size walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan offers 3 additional bedrooms including a separate bedroom suite with a private full bathroom. The Twin Creeks community offers a pool and tennis amenity included for the tenant. Two year lease agreements only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have any available units?
268 Brookcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 268 Brookcliff Dr have?
Some of 268 Brookcliff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Brookcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
268 Brookcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Brookcliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 268 Brookcliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 268 Brookcliff Dr offers parking.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Brookcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 268 Brookcliff Dr has a pool.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 268 Brookcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Brookcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Brookcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Brookcliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
