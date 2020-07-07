268 Brookcliff Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Clean, well maintained Open concept ranch plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom in a great swim/tennis community! The kitchen features solid surface counter-tops, gas range and breakfast area overlooking the fireside family room and french doors to the private backyard and patio. Expansive Owner's suite with separate shower, tub and nice size walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan offers 3 additional bedrooms including a separate bedroom suite with a private full bathroom. The Twin Creeks community offers a pool and tennis amenity included for the tenant. Two year lease agreements only.