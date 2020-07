Crossings at Eagles Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans. Your future home is conveniently located within minutes of I-75 and I-675, with access to a variety of restaurants and major retailers. Ask they team for their favorite local meal!Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Each home includes a washer and dryer connection as well as a private patio or balcony. Relax by our resort style swimming pool or socialize by our poolside kitchen and outdoor fire pit . Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bike, on-site laundry facilities, and an elegant clubhouse with a business center and gift wrapping stationCall or text to schedule your personal tour! We look forward to helping you Live Life Better!