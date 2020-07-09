All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:51 PM

972 Maple Leaf Drive

972 Maple Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

972 Maple Leaf Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Stunning two-story home in swim and tennis community. 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. Large master suite that features a garden tub and separate shower with a double vanity. Tile floors, gorgeous granite counter tops and beautiful backsplash in the kitchen. Kitchen has an island plus a breakfast area.Trey ceilings in the formal dining room and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Family room with cozy fireplace. Conveniently located just minutes from I-75, shopping, restaurants, and Piedmont Henry Medical Center.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have any available units?
972 Maple Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have?
Some of 972 Maple Leaf Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Maple Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
972 Maple Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Maple Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 972 Maple Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 972 Maple Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 Maple Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 972 Maple Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 972 Maple Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 Maple Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 Maple Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
