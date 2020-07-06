769 Mesa Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace bathtub

Adorable Split Foyer home in the swim/tennis community of Summit of Eagles Landing. Summit is also super convenient to Piedmont Hospital, I-75 and shopping. Great Location. The home has been freshly paint through out. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs and the basement features another bedroom, bath and living area. Perfect for an In Law or Teen Suite. The master suite features large walk in closet with tons of space and shelfs, garden tub, and separate shower in the bath. Gas fire place in the great room. Pets welcome with restriction, no vouchers please.