Amenities

garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities garage

Lease To Purchase 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath(video tour) - 625 Armitage Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

3 good-sized carpeted bedrooms, 2.5 lovely modern bathrooms with wonderful bathroom fixtures, a spacious open-plan dining/living room with a gorgeous fireplace which is great for cold winter evenings, a lovely kitchen with white appliances, and a garage at the back of the property. You will surely want to check out this property because other great features include large windows in many areas, beautiful huge ceiling fans, wood and tile flooring throughout, and an attractive front yard with a beautiful landscape. Be amazed by the master bathroom that has a wonderful garden tub, good for relaxing, an elegant wooden single vanity, and a lovely stand-up shower that you'll surely enjoy.



(RLNE4494814)