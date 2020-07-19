All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 625 Armitage Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
625 Armitage Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 Armitage Way

625 Armitage Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

625 Armitage Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Lease To Purchase 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath(video tour) - 625 Armitage Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281
3 good-sized carpeted bedrooms, 2.5 lovely modern bathrooms with wonderful bathroom fixtures, a spacious open-plan dining/living room with a gorgeous fireplace which is great for cold winter evenings, a lovely kitchen with white appliances, and a garage at the back of the property. You will surely want to check out this property because other great features include large windows in many areas, beautiful huge ceiling fans, wood and tile flooring throughout, and an attractive front yard with a beautiful landscape. Be amazed by the master bathroom that has a wonderful garden tub, good for relaxing, an elegant wooden single vanity, and a lovely stand-up shower that you'll surely enjoy.

(RLNE4494814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Armitage Way have any available units?
625 Armitage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 625 Armitage Way have?
Some of 625 Armitage Way's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Armitage Way currently offering any rent specials?
625 Armitage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Armitage Way pet-friendly?
No, 625 Armitage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 625 Armitage Way offer parking?
Yes, 625 Armitage Way offers parking.
Does 625 Armitage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Armitage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Armitage Way have a pool?
No, 625 Armitage Way does not have a pool.
Does 625 Armitage Way have accessible units?
No, 625 Armitage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Armitage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Armitage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Armitage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Armitage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pools
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GA
Douglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College