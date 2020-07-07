602 Alana Ct

Amenities

Beautiful two-story traditional style ready to move in home located in one of the best places to live in Georgia. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath have new hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, stone kitchen floor and a solitude welcoming ambiance. This home is located in the Brentwood Park Gresham subdivision, in a quiet cul de sac, offering a residential suburban living feel, and conveniently located near public schools, local shopping centers, hospitals, restaurants and Interstate 75 & 675. No pets, No smoking, and Not Section 8 approved.