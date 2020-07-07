All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 602 Alana Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
602 Alana Ct
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

602 Alana Ct

602 Alana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

602 Alana Court, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story traditional style ready to move in home located in one of the best places to live in Georgia. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath have new hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, stone kitchen floor and a solitude welcoming ambiance. This home is located in the Brentwood Park Gresham subdivision, in a quiet cul de sac, offering a residential suburban living feel, and conveniently located near public schools, local shopping centers, hospitals, restaurants and Interstate 75 & 675. No pets, No smoking, and Not Section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Alana Ct have any available units?
602 Alana Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 602 Alana Ct have?
Some of 602 Alana Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Alana Ct currently offering any rent specials?
602 Alana Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Alana Ct pet-friendly?
No, 602 Alana Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 602 Alana Ct offer parking?
Yes, 602 Alana Ct offers parking.
Does 602 Alana Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Alana Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Alana Ct have a pool?
No, 602 Alana Ct does not have a pool.
Does 602 Alana Ct have accessible units?
No, 602 Alana Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Alana Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Alana Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Alana Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Alana Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College