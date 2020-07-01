All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
490 Sawtooth Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

490 Sawtooth Lane

490 Sawtooth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

490 Sawtooth Lane, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Room for all in this 5BR 3BA home that offers 1734 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty landscaping and the split foyer entry. The kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances and roomy counter space. The great room and separate dining room are both bright and welcoming and includes a fireplace. Enjoy a main level master bedroom! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Union Grove High School

Middle school: Union Grove Middle School

Elementary school: Hickory Flat Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have any available units?
490 Sawtooth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 490 Sawtooth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
490 Sawtooth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Sawtooth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane offer parking?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have a pool?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have accessible units?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Sawtooth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Sawtooth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

