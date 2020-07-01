490 Sawtooth Lane

Amenities

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Room for all in this 5BR 3BA home that offers 1734 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the pretty landscaping and the split foyer entry. The kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances and roomy counter space. The great room and separate dining room are both bright and welcoming and includes a fireplace. Enjoy a main level master bedroom! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Union Grove High School



Middle school: Union Grove Middle School



Elementary school: Hickory Flat Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.