Stockbridge, GA
470 Sawtooth Lane
470 Sawtooth Lane

470 Sawtooth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

470 Sawtooth Lane, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have any available units?
470 Sawtooth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 470 Sawtooth Lane have?
Some of 470 Sawtooth Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Sawtooth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
470 Sawtooth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Sawtooth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Sawtooth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 470 Sawtooth Lane does offer parking.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Sawtooth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have a pool?
No, 470 Sawtooth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have accessible units?
No, 470 Sawtooth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Sawtooth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Sawtooth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Sawtooth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
