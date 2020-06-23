470 Sawtooth Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.