470 Haven Ridge Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

470 Haven Ridge Drive

470 Haven Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
470 Haven Ridge Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***Available Now*** Come home to this gorgeous 4 BR 2.5 BA home with master on main, available for rent in Stockbridge Ga. This home features a 2 car garage, kitchen with appliances and bathrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, garden tub, and large yard with patio length of home to enjoy. Swim/tennis community with soccer, lake, and clubhouse. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

470 Haven Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Some of 470 Haven Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
470 Haven Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 470 Haven Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Yes, 470 Haven Ridge Drive offers parking.
No, 470 Haven Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 470 Haven Ridge Drive has a pool.
No, 470 Haven Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 470 Haven Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 470 Haven Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
