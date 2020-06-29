470 Haven Ridge Drive

Amenities

***Available Now*** Come home to this gorgeous 4 BR 2.5 BA home with master on main, available for rent in Stockbridge Ga. This home features a 2 car garage, kitchen with appliances and bathrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, garden tub, and large yard with patio length of home to enjoy. Swim/tennis community with soccer, lake, and clubhouse. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.