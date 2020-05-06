420 Harvick Cir

Amenities

3 YEAR LEASE TERM WITH OPTION TO BUY! - East Lake Elem, Union Grove Middle, Union Grove High

This a gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in popular Stockbridge. This home features a large formal living room and dining room, both with bay windows. The eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to the large sunken family room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is HUGE!! The sitting area in the master bedroom is even big. The master bath has a corner garden tub and seperate shower. This is a perfect home for your family!! SCHOOLS: Pleasant Grove Elem., Woodland Middle, Woodland High



(RLNE2776374)