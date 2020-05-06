All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 420 Harvick Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
420 Harvick Cir
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

420 Harvick Cir

420 Harvick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

420 Harvick Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 YEAR LEASE TERM WITH OPTION TO BUY! - East Lake Elem, Union Grove Middle, Union Grove High
This a gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in popular Stockbridge. This home features a large formal living room and dining room, both with bay windows. The eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to the large sunken family room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is HUGE!! The sitting area in the master bedroom is even big. The master bath has a corner garden tub and seperate shower. This is a perfect home for your family!! SCHOOLS: Pleasant Grove Elem., Woodland Middle, Woodland High

(RLNE2776374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Harvick Cir have any available units?
420 Harvick Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 420 Harvick Cir currently offering any rent specials?
420 Harvick Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Harvick Cir pet-friendly?
No, 420 Harvick Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 420 Harvick Cir offer parking?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not offer parking.
Does 420 Harvick Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Harvick Cir have a pool?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not have a pool.
Does 420 Harvick Cir have accessible units?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Harvick Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Harvick Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Harvick Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College