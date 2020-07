Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

416 Townsend Bend Stockbridge GA 30281



***Home does not accept housing voucher***



Move in Now! Close to shopping and easy access to 75 and 675! Covered Entrance that leads to Livingroom with fireplace. Open viewing to kitchen and eat in area . Downstairs has a half bath for your guest. Upstairs has 3 spare rooms and a full hall bath. Separate Master has a private bath with walk in closets.



Schools: Stockbridge Elementary, Middle, & High



Approximate Size: 2000 sq ft Built 2006