227 Northbridge Drive

Amenities
This ranch-style home features an inviting covered front porch and a large rear patio overlooking the partially wooded lot. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan includes a family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. The master bath offers a single-sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.
Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!
"Base rent excludes charges for optional services"
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.