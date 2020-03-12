All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 227 Northbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
227 Northbridge Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:45 PM

227 Northbridge Drive

227 Northbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

227 Northbridge Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ranch-style home features an inviting covered front porch and a large rear patio overlooking the partially wooded lot. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan includes a family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a breakfast nook. The master bath offers a single-sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower.

Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!

"Base rent excludes charges for optional services"
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Northbridge Drive have any available units?
227 Northbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 227 Northbridge Drive have?
Some of 227 Northbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Northbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Northbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Northbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Northbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Northbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Northbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College