Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

222 Greenland Dr

222 Greenland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Greenland Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Gorgeous 4br 2.5bath RENT TO OWN home!! (VIDEO TOUR) - 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property located at the Terrace at Eagles Landing subdivision. As you head inside, you step right into a sun-drenched open floor that seamlessly integrates the family room, breakfast nook, and kitchen areas. The family room comes with towering cathedral ceilings, large windows, and oodles of space for plenty of seating options. It flows into the breakfast nook that features a darling chandelier and glass door access to the backyard. The kitchen boasts double sinks, vast countertops, ample cabinetry, and matching all black appliances. The gorgeous formal dining room has an ornate chandelier, elegant molding, and lovely bay windows that bathe the whole space in glorious natural light. The master bedroom comes with plush carpeting, tray ceilings, a ceiling fan, and large windows. The master en suite bath hosts dual vanities, a shower stall, and a garden tub. Out back is a fenced-in yard with mature trees, making for a serene escape after a long day at work. This truly is a fantastic property. This could be your next home!

Must be looking to love within the next 30 days.
Please review qualifications and feel free to call with any questions. MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-600+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check

(RLNE5603825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Greenland Dr have any available units?
222 Greenland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 222 Greenland Dr have?
Some of 222 Greenland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Greenland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
222 Greenland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Greenland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Greenland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 222 Greenland Dr offer parking?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 222 Greenland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Greenland Dr have a pool?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 222 Greenland Dr have accessible units?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Greenland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Greenland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Greenland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

