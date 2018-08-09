158 BAY CT.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3/2 With New Carpeting and Paint Throughout! - Situated on a hilltop. This charming single family home has a lot to offer!



Beyond the red door, the foyer leads to the family room, complete with new paint, upgraded flooring, and vaulted-ceilings.



The eat-in kitchen features gas-appliances, a tumbled stone backsplash and a separate laundry room complete this area. From here, you're also granted access to the rear patio and backyard play area.



Three bedrooms, each with new paint and carpeting are also part of the floor plan.



The two secondary bedrooms share a full hallway bath. The master has a generous walk-in closet and private bath of its own.



A one-car garage is also included!



Unfortunately this home is not pet-friendly.



For more information or to schedule a showing give us a call at (404)456-7137

Happy Holidays!



(RLNE4570097)