All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 158 BAY CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
158 BAY CT.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

158 BAY CT.

158 Bay Court Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

158 Bay Court Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3/2 With New Carpeting and Paint Throughout! - Situated on a hilltop. This charming single family home has a lot to offer!

Beyond the red door, the foyer leads to the family room, complete with new paint, upgraded flooring, and vaulted-ceilings.

The eat-in kitchen features gas-appliances, a tumbled stone backsplash and a separate laundry room complete this area. From here, you're also granted access to the rear patio and backyard play area.

Three bedrooms, each with new paint and carpeting are also part of the floor plan.

The two secondary bedrooms share a full hallway bath. The master has a generous walk-in closet and private bath of its own.

A one-car garage is also included!

Unfortunately this home is not pet-friendly.

For more information or to schedule a showing give us a call at (404)456-7137
Happy Holidays!

(RLNE4570097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 BAY CT. have any available units?
158 BAY CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 158 BAY CT. have?
Some of 158 BAY CT.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 BAY CT. currently offering any rent specials?
158 BAY CT. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 BAY CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 BAY CT. is pet friendly.
Does 158 BAY CT. offer parking?
Yes, 158 BAY CT. does offer parking.
Does 158 BAY CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 BAY CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 BAY CT. have a pool?
No, 158 BAY CT. does not have a pool.
Does 158 BAY CT. have accessible units?
No, 158 BAY CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 158 BAY CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 BAY CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 BAY CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 BAY CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College