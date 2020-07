Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

No stairs here! Beautiful ranch home in move in condition. Inviting rocking chair front porch. This ranch home has an open floor plan, kitchen features breakfast bar and overlooks great room. Separate dining room. Bath features double vanities. Plenty of storage. Fenced in backyard great for grilling out. 1 car garage completes the property. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!