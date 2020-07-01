All apartments in Stockbridge
1436 Buckingham Place

Location

1436 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Split Foyer. 4 BR 3 Full BA with a In Law Suite in Basement. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors throughout. Great Location in the Heart of Stockbridge, within minutes of Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and easy access to the Hwy. Large Storage in Garage. Private Backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Buckingham Place have any available units?
1436 Buckingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1436 Buckingham Place have?
Some of 1436 Buckingham Place's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Buckingham Place offers parking.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 1436 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 1436 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Buckingham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Buckingham Place does not have units with air conditioning.

