Stockbridge, GA
142 Oak Circle South
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:53 PM

142 Oak Circle South

142 Oak Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

142 Oak Circle South, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

This is a cozy 2 bedroom home in a great community. With all the things you need in a home and some extra's. The family room has lots of space for your electronics. A book case built in and an entertainment area with cable connections to keep all your wires hidden. The lay out of this home is open and you can see through the kitchen into the dining room and also walk all the way around the common areas. There is plenty of room for doing your laundry and the bathroom is very big and spacious. There is plush carpet and hardwoods running throughout this home and it smell fresh and clean. It is ready to move in.

Schools: (Redistricting occurs occasionally- information provided is for informational purposes only and is not guaranteed to be correct)

Stockbridge Elementary School

Stockbridge Middle School

Stockbridge High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Oak Circle South have any available units?
142 Oak Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 142 Oak Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
142 Oak Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Oak Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Oak Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 142 Oak Circle South offer parking?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 142 Oak Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Oak Circle South have a pool?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 142 Oak Circle South have accessible units?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Oak Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Oak Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Oak Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.
