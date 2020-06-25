142 Oak Circle South

Amenities

carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a cozy 2 bedroom home in a great community. With all the things you need in a home and some extra's. The family room has lots of space for your electronics. A book case built in and an entertainment area with cable connections to keep all your wires hidden. The lay out of this home is open and you can see through the kitchen into the dining room and also walk all the way around the common areas. There is plenty of room for doing your laundry and the bathroom is very big and spacious. There is plush carpet and hardwoods running throughout this home and it smell fresh and clean. It is ready to move in.



Schools: (Redistricting occurs occasionally- information provided is for informational purposes only and is not guaranteed to be correct)



Stockbridge Elementary School



Stockbridge Middle School



Stockbridge High School



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.