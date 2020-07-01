All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 119 Jackson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
119 Jackson Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

119 Jackson Drive

119 Jackson Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Jackson Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute & Charming 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Townhome in Stockbridge! - Check Out This Adorable Home in Stockbridge! Features a 2 Story foyer, Kitchen with appliances & tons of cabinet space, 2 Bedrooms upstairs with cozy carpeting, and a Sliding-glass backdoor! Super close to N Henry Blvd. Don't wait; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5388054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Jackson Drive have any available units?
119 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 119 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Jackson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Jackson Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Jackson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Jackson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Jackson Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College